Best Local non-profit 2019 – Dakin Humane Society

Dakin Humane Society celebrates 50 years of being a community partner in 2019, and 10 years since the opening of its Springfield Adoption Center in 2009. They’re here not only to serve the animals that need help, but also to serve the people who love them. “Our mission is to keep people and their pets together,” says Executive Director Carmine DiCenso. “Our efforts reflect our belief that people are good and will make good decisions for animals when they are treated with kindness and understanding, and when they have enough information and resources. We are here to provide that.” In addition to offering adoption and spay/neuter services, their Pet Food Aid and Safety Plan for Animals programs, vaccine and microchip clinics, dog training, dog-friendly events, volunteer opportunities and a thrift shop, they are now also offering dog grooming services.