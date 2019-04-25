Best Local radio personality 2019 – Monte Belmonte

Monte Belmonte says the secret to his success is being genuine and honest. “I think people can sense if the host or the format feels forced,” he says. “When we let our freak flags fly, as it were, people respond to that, even if it breaks the traditional ‘rules’ of radio.” Belmonte describes himself as having a limited filter and says he tries to be as honest as he possibly can. He is probably best known for pushing a shopping cart dozens of miles with U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern to raise money for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. He also organizes campouts to benefit Cancer Connection. “This is an amazing place,” Belmonte says of the Valley. “The people, the music, the landscape, the food. I’m not sure I could think of a place where what I want to do on the radio would be as well received.”