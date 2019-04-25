Best Orthodontic practice 2019 – Rigali & Walder Orthodontics

Orthodontic work is expensive, so if you are getting work done you definitely want the best. Rigali & Walder was voted number one orthodontic practice in the Valley. Rigali & Walder has been open for 33 years, but Dr. Linda Rigali, who is one of the owners, says that their practice has stayed on top of the latest technology, like Invisalign. She also says that they are looking at new techniques to accelerate tooth movement, which would speed up many straightening procedures. Even though they are ahead of the curve with technology, Rigali says that it’s the people who work at Rigali & Walder that make their business stand out. “It’s our team. We have a wonderful staff that really enjoy what they do and that really shows with the patients,” Rigali says.