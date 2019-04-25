Best Pet day care/boarding 2019 – The Good Dog Spot

By - Apr 25, 2019

The Good Dog Spot

Best Pet day care/boarding

Address:
35C North Chicopee St.,
Chicopee, MA

Second location:
139 King St. Northampton MA
Phone: (413) 534-1333

Website:
http://www.gooddogspot.net
For 12 years, the Good Dog Spot has been the most trusted home away from home for pets. And owners Cory and Elizabeth Staples say they’re determined to keep it that way. “We’re trying to be better year after year in service to our community,” Cory says. They’re putting their money where their mouths are; in special cases, they’ll pick up a pet if their human is struggling. “One of the reasons for our success is our ability to recognize that the relationship between each pet and their person is unique,” they say, and they work with that uniqueness in order to make each pet and their “pet parent” feel at ease. As for being voted Best of the Valley, they say they enjoy the work they put into their business. “We’re very grateful. We’re doing what we love,” Elizabeth says.

2nd Place

Furs’-A-Flyin’ Pet Grooming & Day Camp

3rd Place

Valley Inn for Pets

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

