Best Pet groomer 2019 – Furs’-A-Flyin’ Pet Grooming & Day Camp

Furs’-A-Flyin’ Pet Grooming & Day Camp
Best Pet groomer
Phone:
(413) 529-2275
Website:
http://www.furs-a-flyin.net
“We try to treat all the animals like they are our animals and not just another dog walking through the door,” says owner Mary-Kate Murray. Murray describes the Valley as a huge dog community. Murray just wanted to work for herself and she’s so glad it has gone well. “I just really like animals; I have always really liked them,” she says. “Just getting to work with them, it is awesome.”
2nd Place
The Green Groomer
-
Address:
123 Hawley St., #5, Northampton, MA
-
Phone:
(413) 387-8129
-
Website:
http://www.thegreengroomer.com
-
3rd Place
The Good Dog Spot
-
Address:
35C North Chicopee St., Chicopee, MA
-
Phone:
(413) 534-1333
-
Website:
http://www.gooddogspot.net
-
- Second location:
139 King St. Northampton MA
Phone: (413) 534-1333