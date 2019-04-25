Best Pet groomer 2019 – Furs’-A-Flyin’ Pet Grooming & Day Camp

By - Apr 25, 2019

Furs’-A-Flyin’ Pet Grooming & Day Camp

Best Pet groomer

Address:
69 Ferry St., Unit 19,
Easthampton, MA

Phone:
(413) 529-2275
Website:
http://www.furs-a-flyin.net
“We try to treat all the animals like they are our animals and not just another dog walking through the door,” says owner Mary-Kate Murray. Murray describes the Valley as a huge dog community. Murray just wanted to work for herself and she’s so glad it has gone well. “I just really like animals; I have always really liked them,” she says. “Just getting to work with them, it is awesome.”

2nd Place

The Green Groomer

3rd Place

The Good Dog Spot

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

