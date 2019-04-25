Best Place for a hike 2019 – Mt. Tom State Reservation

If you’re looking to take a hike and see some of the best views around, head to Mt. Tom State Reservation in Holyoke. When the snow flies, bring your skis. The State Reservation also offers fishing, ice skating, and bird watching. A National Historic Site, Mt. Tom State Reservation is wheelchair accessible and allows dogs on the hiking trails. With over a dozen trails to choose from, no two trips to Mt. Tom will be the same.