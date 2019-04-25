Best Place for a massage 2019 – Elements Hot Tub Spa

Apr 25, 2019

Elements Hot Tub Spa

Best Place for a massage

Address:
373 Main St.,
Amherst, MA

Phone:
(413) 256-8827
Website:
http://www.elementshottubspa.com
For more than a decade, Diana and Jeff Krauth have owned and operated Elements Hot Tub Spa in Amherst, bringing a holistic approach to a day at the spa. Jeff Krauth says it’s an honor to heal people in the Pioneer Valley. “We’re really happy to be part of the community,” he says. “We love it here and it feels really important for us to contribute and be part of the fabric of the Valley.” Diana Krauth says the business brings self-care education to its customers. “We’ll talk to our clients about all their body habits; how they sit at work. Do they have foot stools to lessen the stress on the lower back? What do you do for stretching? What are your habits? How do you sleep? We do a lot of self-care education because we really care about our clients.”

2nd Place

East Heaven Hot Tubs

3rd Place

The Healing Zone

Author: Advocate Staff

