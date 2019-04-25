Best Place for dog training 2019 – Animal Alliances

Animal Alliances

Best Place for dog training

Address:
137E Damon Rd.,
Northampton, MA

Phone:
(413) 585-5868
Website:
http://www.animalalliances.com
For the fifth year in a row, Animal Alliances is the Valley’s favorite place for dog training. Animal alliances runs about 15 dog training classes per week. Each course of training runs for an hour a week for four to five weeks. Animal Alliances is also under new ownership this year after Caroline Moore, owner and head trainer, took over the business after founder Kelley Bollen decided to move across the country, according to Animal Alliance’s Facebook page. There are only five dogs in each class, so the animals and their humans get the attention they need. Depending on your pooch’s needs, Animal Alliances offers a Puppy Starter class, Doggy Decorum, Intermediate Manners, and Advanced Manners classes. Animal Alliances also offers specialty training classes and a Service Dog Training Program, and private behavior consultations.

2nd Place

It’s PAWSible! Dog Training Center & Day Camp

3rd Place

Sandy Meadow Farm

