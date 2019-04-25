Best Plumber 2019 – Hartnett Plumbing

In 1986, Timothy J. Hartnett started his plumbing company in a little pickup truck and has never stopped. His everyday routine includes getting up early in the morning to be at the office by 6 o’clock, making phone calls, ordering parts for different jobs, going out on location for jobs, and being a part of those jobs. This year rings in change as Hartnett hires a new employee. “I’m just trying to grow,” Hartnett says. “I’m trying to have better equipment, better trucks, and learn more about technology because it’s always changing.”