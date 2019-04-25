Best Private/charter/alternative school 2019 – Blessed Sacrament

Blessed Sacrament School opened in 1923 as an elementary school for grades 1-3 with three classrooms and 87 students. Over the years, the school expanded to include grades 4-8 and a preschool. Principal Anne O’Conner says, “I enjoy watching our students grow and mature spiritually, socially, and academically.” She also credits the staff and faculty for going above and beyond each day in making the school a loving and caring community. This year, they are working with the Enchanted Circle group where one member will come in once a week to work with students on rewriting a piece of literature and turn it into a play to be performed in April. They’re also having a Tie Dye club in the spring for students to learn how to tie dye shirts. Blessed Sacrament is honored to be chosen as Best of the Valley and would like to thank everyone who voted for the school.