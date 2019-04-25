Best Real estate agency 2019 – Canon Real Estate

Robert Canon has owned Canon Real Estate since 1983 and has watched the Valley grow and change. His company has grown and changed along with it. “We really try to keep up with technology. We use drones now to shoot video for properties with special views.” But it’s experience that makes the company hum. “We’ve got 300 years combined experience in the office. We can foresee pitfalls and help people avoid them. We do everything we can to make our clients happy.” As for what they love about doing business in the Pioneer Valley, Canon says, “It’s such a unique area with its culture, arts, services and overall diversity. There’s truly something for everyone in the Pioneer Valley. We welcome every opportunity to help people buy their dream home here.”