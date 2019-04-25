Best Roofer 2019 – Florence Roofing

Florence Roofing has been in business for 13 years. Owner Phil Andrikidis worked for a contractor named William Gnatek for 15 years. Once Gnatek retired, Andrikidis went off on his own. The best reward of this business, Andrikidis mentions, is seeing the finished product. He enjoys the fulfillment of his team’s hard work. At the end of 2018, Andrikidis, purchased a CNC folder to expand the company’s sheet metal service. “I am honored to win Best of the Valley,” says Andrikidis. “I would like to thank everyone who voted for Florence Roofing and I’m glad they are pleased with the product we provided.”