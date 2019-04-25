Best Solar installation 2019 – PV Squared

PV Squared is all about solar — the business has specialized in renewable energy for homeowners and businesses across western Massachusetts since 2002, says Jon Child, design and sales team leader. The solar business has placed first for the Valley Advocate Best of the Valley the last two years as well and Child said he thanks the Pioneer Valley community for its own power. “As a worker-owned cooperative, we’re invested in the happiness of our clients, the livelihoods of our workers, and the health of our community,” says Anna Mannello, marketing coordinator with PV Squared. “As such, we’re focused on making a positive impact in the work we do, beyond just making a profit.” There’s growing interest in battery storage for its client base, Child says. “It would be storing energy that the system is creating,” he says. “It’s not being widely adopted, but there’s growing interest as an alternative for a small generator.”