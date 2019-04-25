Best Tree service 2019 – Dostal Tree Service

Dan Dostal says, “I’m humbled — shocked,” when asked how he felt about winning best tree service in the Valley. But winning over folks with caring customer service seems to be a recipe for success. “We pride ourselves on personal one-on-one touch,” he says. Dostal Tree Service has been in business since 2010 and has grown steadily. “We’re a small business, but business is great and we’re plenty busy,” Dostal says. Services include all aspects of tree care including: removal, pruning, land clearing, planting, replacement, and pest and disease control. As for being in the Valley: “My family has been in the Northampton/Florence area for generations. I enjoy the community feeling that is abundant in the Pioneer Valley.”