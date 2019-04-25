Best Two-year college 2019 – Greenfield Community College

Greenfield Community College
Best Two-year college
Address:
One College Drive,
Greenfield, MA
Phone:
(413) 775-1000
Website:
http://www.gcc.mass.edu
GCC continues to offer new courses, begin new initiatives, and enter into collaborations every year. A new manufacturing lab was created to cater to students planning to enter into the industrial workforce, while an addiction certificate program was added at GCC as a way to help people struggling with addiction due to the opioid crisis. This past year, longtime 18-year GCC president Bob Pura retired. The 10th president of the community college, Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández, started her tenure as leader of the college in August 2018.
2nd Place
Holyoke Community College
Address:
303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke, MA
Phone:
(413) 538-7000
Website:
http://www.hcc.edu
3rd Place
Springfield Technical Community College
Address:
1 Armory Sq., Springfield, MA
Phone:
(413) 781-7822
Website:
http://www.stcc.edu
