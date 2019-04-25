Best Two-year college 2019 – Greenfield Community College

By - Apr 25, 2019

Greenfield Community College

Best Two-year college

Address:
One College Drive,
Greenfield, MA

Phone:
(413) 775-1000
Website:
http://www.gcc.mass.edu
GCC continues to offer new courses, begin new initiatives, and enter into collaborations every year. A new manufacturing lab was created to cater to students planning to enter into the industrial workforce, while an addiction certificate program was added at GCC as a way to help people struggling with addiction due to the opioid crisis. This past year, longtime 18-year GCC president Bob Pura retired. The 10th president of the community college, Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández, started her tenure as leader of the college in August 2018.

2nd Place

Holyoke Community College

3rd Place

Springfield Technical Community College

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

