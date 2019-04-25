Best Veterinarian 2019 – Valley Veterinary Hospital

Since 1976, the Valley Veterinary Hospital has been providing compassionate care for pets throughout Western Mass and the Pioneer Valley. Hospital manger Jennifer Lewis says, “It’s great to work with a team that enjoys helping clients and pets as much as myself.” Valley Vet is committed to the needs of current pet health care initiatives and develop programs to help pet owners keep their pets’ affordably. Dr. Ted Diamond took over as owner in 1986 and expanded the hospital in 1996 that has grown to seven veterinarians in 2019 housing both the veterinary hospital as well as their deluxe boarding facility, the Inn for Pets. Valley Vet will be expanding their surgical, ultrasound, and dentistry services with new equipment and advanced training. “We’re super honored and humbled!” Lewis says. “Our clients are amazing and we couldn’t be the best veterinary hospital without the best clients.”