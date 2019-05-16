Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Acid Dad, Majestic Open Mic, and Santo Taco

Acid Dad, Receivers, Phenomena 256, and Hot Flakes at Hawks & Reed // SATURDAY

It’s a night of psychedelic rock n’ roll, experimental music, and a little bit of emo thrown in for good measure at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield this Saturday. Here’s the bands on the line-up: you’ve got NYC-based psych rockers Acid Dad, alternative emo punk band Recievers, Phenomena 256, which blends psychedelia with spacey kraut rock, and experimental doomy metal and punk band Hot Flakes. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 8:30 p.m. $10 advance, $15 day of the show.

– Jennifer Levesque

Open Mic at The Majestic Saloon // Every TUESDAY night

There’s a new open mic in downtown Northampton at the recently opened Majestic Saloon craft beer bar at 24 Main St. The open mic is hosted by 12-string guitarist and singer Burrie Jenkins, who previously hosted Sam’s Pizzeria and Cafe’s Friday open mic before the spot closed earlier this year. Last week, I had the chance to play at the Majestic open mic myself and I can tell you that it’s already a vibrant place to catch live local music with everything from original blues and folk ballads as well as your typical rock cover tunes to sing along to. Majestic Saloon, 24 Main St., Sign-up at 6:30 p.m. 7-11 p.m.

– Chris Goudreau

Authentic Mexican food pop-up at New City Brewery // SATURDAY

This Saturday, Santo Taco is stopping by New City Brewery in Easthampton, bringing with it authentic Mexican food to pair with your ginger beer from 3 to 8 p.m. Santo Taco is a pop-up restaurant that serves up Mexican street food made with local ingredients with organic food options. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St (12 Rear), Easthampton.

– Dave Eisenstadter