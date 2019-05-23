Staff Picks: X, veteran poetry, Chris Goudreau, and free burgers

X at Gateway City Arts // SATURDAY

Legendary punk band X is heading to Gateway City Arts in Holyoke this weekend. Never heard of X? Get ready to hear one of the most influential first wave punk bands of the late 1970s, which continues to play songs new and old to this day that’ll rip up your consciousness and melt your brain with heavy riffs, catchy melodies, and some new wave charm. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 8 p.m. $30 to $35.

— Chris Goudreau

Take on Chris, Chris Goudreau & Buddy McEarns // THURSDAY

I love me some ‘80s new wave pop. When I realized that Take on Chris (I kept singing that classic a-ha song when I saw this event) is a plug for that, this upcoming event at Hawks and Reed got my interest. Chris James Jenkins brings folk and pop with a vast vocal range. The Buddy McEarns Bands are a rooty Americana band that blend a variety of blues and pure rock’n’roll into their jam. And of course, my coworker Chris Goudreau, who performing solo is equivalent to an operatic Disney prince with a side of comedy and a million-string guitar. $5. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

— Jennifer Levesque

Warrior Writers at Poet’s Seat // SATURDAY

This is the third annual open mic for veteran readers run by Warrior Writers at Poet’s Seat in Greenfield. Each reader gets up to five minutes and the event will last until readers run out of words. One important note is that there are no bathroom facilities at the tower. The reading will be in the open air, and the rain date will be the following day. Microphone powered by Greenfield Solar. Audience members are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. 2 p.m. For further information contact ericwasileski@gmail.com.

—Dave Eisenstadter

Free Burger Month at Plan b Springfield // MONDAY

Plan b in Springfield is giving away free mini burgers Monday. To partake in this giving away of burgers, register on Plan b Springfield’s Facebook event page, print the free burger voucher and dine in. Unfortunately, the burgers aren’t all you can eat, but one free patty is enough to get me in the door. b Springfield, 1000 W Columbus Ave., Springfield.

— Jonathan Kermah