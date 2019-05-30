Staff Picks: Global Groove Fest, Dissident Voices concert, Bee Fest

Global Groove Fest // FRIDAY

Multi-instrumentalist Matthew King organized a mini festival celebrating the musical roots of Caribbean culture. King’s musical project, soulful fusion band TapRoots, are slated to perform. Also on board to perform, the Valley’s ska jazz band Dave Noonan’s Green Island and Boston’s Cuban rock band, Los Sugar Kings. The fest will also include live painting and vendors. $10/advance, $15/DOS. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke.

— Jennifer Levesque

Dissident Voices Concert at Smith // SATURDAY

The Da Camera Singers are putting on a concert at the Helen Hills Chapel that celebrates dissident voices throughout history. Some of those featured: suffragette and English composer Ethel Smyth, African-American composer and concert pianist Margaret Bonds, Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, white-American composer and organist William Albright, and Latinx composer and conductor Francisco J. Núñez. Even Joan of Arc and Antigone (Sophocles) get in on the action, with musical compositions based on their words. Helen Hills Chapel at Smith College, 123 Elm St., Northampton. 8 p.m. Free with donation accepted. heffernon@gmail.com.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Bee Fest with Klezperanto!, The Feldons, and Peace & Rhythm // SATURDAY

This Saturday, Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield helps celebrate the 10th Annual Langstroth Bee Fest, which will include educational and fun bee-related events starting at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Greenfield. Hawks and Reed’s portion of the festival includes acts such as klezmer, Romanian surf rock, and cumbia funk band Klezperanto!, mod rock and soul group The Feldons, as well as Latin punk and Afro funk band Peace & Rhythm. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 8-11 p.m. $15 advanced tickets.

— Chris Goudreau