Staff Picks: Drag Brunch, Breastless, Hip Hop and ramen,

Drag Brunch with Hors and Friends for Franklin County Pride at Hawks & Reed // SATURDAY

You can support Franklin County Pride and your local drag queens on Saturday morning in downtown Greenfield with a special drag brunch featuring the always magnificent and wonderfully hilarious performance of Hors D’oeuvres. D’oeuvres also recently penned an op-ed in the Daily Hampshire Gazette countering assertions by another op-ed writer in the publication that drag performances are misogynistic. She’s a true gem of a person in our little Happy Valley. Whether you’re straight or part of the LGBTQIA+ communities, there’s a lot to love when it comes to the solidarity and all-inclusiveness featured at D’oeuvres’ shows. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 10 a.m. $30.

—Chris Goudreau

Breastless at the Majestic Theater // SATURDAY and SUNDAY

I saw Breastless a couple of years ago and was completely blown away. Laurel Turk’s play about her own experience getting a double mastectomy was an incredible display of what theater can do and how emotion can be transmitted, even without a conventional narrative plot line. Turk, who lives and works in Franklin County, combines humor, fear, song and dance, and an overall feeling of overcoming adversity in her triumphant play. The Majestic Theater, 131 Elm St., West Springfield. Saturday, June 15, 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m. $24/$26. (413) 747-7797.

—Dave Eisenstadter

Can I Kick It? Hip Hop Throw-backs & Classics // FRIDAY

Are you a fan of old school hip-hop? Well, Friday night, you can back it up like it’s 1999 to three hours of hip-hop vinyl at Kaiju in Amherst. Come for the hip-hop and drinks; stay for the phenomenal ramen and BBQ. Kaiju, 30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst.

—Jonathan Kermah