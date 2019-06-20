Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Sam’s Folk Club, Mr. Liam, and Shambhala Center Meditation

Sam’s Folk Club: 1967 // FRIDAY

You won’t need a TARDIS or a Delorean to travel back in time to the 1960s on Friday. The Shea Theater in Turners Falls and Eggtooth Productions will be hosting its swingin’ 1960s folk club as part of its Sam’s Club series. It’s a not-so-secret event directed by John Bechtold, but you still need a secret password to gain entrance. Upon arrival, go to the side door of the theater and say, “Rosebud,” while dressed in your grooviest and hippest duds. Shea Theater Arts Center, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. 8 p.m. $12 advance. $15 at the door.

— Chris Goudreau

Mr. Liam at the Eric Carle // SATURDAY

In all honesty, Mr. Liam’s shows for kids are among the pinnacles of young-people-focused music shows in the Valley. Where else can you learn how to properly end a song played on ukulele (it’s of course that you put a loud “hu-ah!” at the end)? And of course, where else will you be able to attend the ever-popular 10-second dance party? Check out Mr. Liam & Friends at 11 a.m. The concert is put on by the Northampton Community Music Center and is located at the Eric Carle Museum, 125 W Bay Rd., Amherst. $5.

—Dave Eisenstadter

Learn to Meditate // THURSDAY

Meditation is known as a way to reduce stress and clear the mind, but if you’re like me, you might have no clue how to meditate properly. Why not learn for free Thursday at the Pioneer Valley Shambhala Center and find your inner peace? Open sitting meditation. 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Pioneer Valley Shambhala Center, 191 Main St., Third Floor, Northampton.

—Jonathan Kermah