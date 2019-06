Lauren Simonds recently wrote a cover story for the Advocate, “An Old Stoner’s Guide to Modern Cannabis.” Here she sits down with editor Dave Eisenstadter on what research for the story was like, and also lamenting the time when stoners knew how to build their own bongs and rather than plugging their vape pens into their USB ports.

You can hear more episodes of the Valley Advocate Podcast at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.