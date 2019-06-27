Staff Picks: Guitars, fireworks, and a debate watch party

Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra at Hawks & Reed // FRIDAY, June 28

The Valley’s own premier guitar orchestra extraordinaire will be performing a show in Greenfield this Friday at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center. The guitar orchestra is made up of 15 “all-amplified acoustic, electric, classical, and bass guitarists,” led by artistic director Joseph Ricker, according to the Facebook event page. They play everything from James Brown to Bela Bartok, and all the surf rock classics in between. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 7-10 p.m. – Chris Goudreau

Debate Watch Party with Sunrise Northampton // THURSDAY, June 27

The Sunrise Movement is a grassroots organization with chapters across the country made up of young adults who want to halt the damage of climate change. The Northampton’s chapter will be watching the Democratic debate at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence on Thursday while the group floods social media to put pressure on Democratic candidates to hold a climate debate and back the Green New Deal. Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main St., Northampton. 8:30 to 11 p.m. – Dave Eisenstadter

2019 Holyoke Fireworks // FRIDAY, June 28

In celebration for the upcoming Fourth of July, Holyoke Community College is hosting their annual fireworks celebration. Come enjoy some food, music, and activities for the kids. Nothing says summer quite like seeing fireworks light up the sky while spending time with family and friends. Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke. – Jonathan Kermah