Podcast: Jennifer Levesque talks about her experience with abortion and gun violence response programs

Jennifer Levesque, the Valley Advocate’s art director, also writes columns for us. Recently, she wrote two hard-hitting pieces: one about her personal experience with abortion, and the other about gun violence response programs at her son’s school. Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter speaks with her about the experiences behind those two columns.

