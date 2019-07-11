Staff Picks: Biking folk duo, Roar! comedy, and the Green River Festival

Folk Duo Tours to Shows by Bike // THURSDAY

Fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger and her husband Corey DiMario are playing a series of shows they plan to get to on their bikes. They’ll be loading up their electrical gear, child, and instruments onto cargo bikes and peddling to the gigs — no small feat as DiMario plays double bass. Their press release states: “Inspired by concerns about climate change, the couple wants to shift environmental conversations from that of fear and denial, to empowerment and creativity, in order to inspire others with ideas of how to move forward as a healthy society.” They’ll be playing a house show in Greenfield on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. before moving on to a pair of shows in New Hampshire. Those who bike there will be sold discount tickets. Reservations required for the Greenfield show. Contact Annie at winklerar@gmail.com for more information. — Dave Eisenstadter

Roar! Comedy Club // SATURDAY

Looking for laughs on a Saturday night? Check out Roar! Comedy Club. This week’s show features Massachusetts comedian Christine Hurley. Hurley’s jokes center around her everyday life as a wife and mother of five. Tickets start at $22 dollars, and are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster. 7-11:30 p.m. MGM Springfield, 1 MGM Way, Springfield. — Jonathan Kermah

Green River Festival 2019 // FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY

This weekend marks the annual return of Green River Festival on the campus of Greenfield Community College. There are so many artists and bands that will be playing the festival this year that to name them all would likely result in an story all its own (which I happened to have written for the Daily Hampshire Gazette several weeks ago). Here are some of the bands that I’m excited to see this weekend with my family: Americana/ rock legend Lucinda Williams on Friday, one man Americana/ rock/ blues artist The Suitcase Junket on Saturday, and old-timey/ blues singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) on Sunday. And that just scratches the surface of what Green River Fest has to offer. Greenfield Community College, 1 College Dr., Greenfield. Various times. — Chris Goudreau