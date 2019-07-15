Podcast: Chris Goudreau on Valley residents responding to the border crisis

Chris Goudreau, associate editor of the Valley Advocate, speaks with editor Dave Eisenstadter about his recent cover story, “From the Valley to the Border: Sickening news on the treatment of migrants inspiring locals to travel down to help.” Hear how he developed the story, speaking to members of Serving Asylum Seekers, Team Brownsville, and Grannies Respond, and what local residents will be doing at the Mexican border.

Listen here:

Serving Asylum Seekers is seeking donations through gofundme.com/serving-asylum-seekers-team-brownesville. More information can be found on other featured organizations at www.granniesrespond.org and www.teambrownsville.org.

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.