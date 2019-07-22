Podcast: Michael Kusek talks about his new marijuana magazine, Different Leaf

Michael Kusek, who used to be the marketing manager at the Valley Advocate and publisher of the now-closed Take Magazine, has just come out with his first issue of Different Leaf, a cannabis publication. Kusek talks with Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter about his hopes for the magazine and a bit about his time at the Advocate.

Listen here:

