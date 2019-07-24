Bizarro Briefs Podcast: Seagull steals dog, asking someone out with a bomb threat, and a port-a-potty disaster

Valley Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter and Hits 94.3 host Trumpy talk about the week’s weird news in a podcast version of the Valley Advocate’s Bizarro Briefs section. Hear about five guys getting arrested at a Five Guys, why you shouldn’t cut on line for a port-a-potty, a 2 1/2 year old who loses his driving privileges, and a bit of oversharing from Trumpy about his kids!

Listen here:

