Staff Picks: A Renaissance Faire in Cummington and Majestic Saloon in Northampton

Massachusetts Renaissance Faire in Cummington // FRIDAY & SATURDAY

I’ve never actually been to a Renaissance Faire before, and this one seems like a great one to check out. There will be live jousting, fire breathers, and, I assume based on all images I’ve ever seen of Renaissance Faires, enormous drumsticks to eat. $10 – $20. Cummington Fairgrounds, 97 Fairgrounds Road, Cummington. 717-798-2834 or massrenfaire.com. Takes place both this weekend and on August 3-4. — Dave Eisenstadter

Anna Morningstar, Carolyn Walker, and Spinelli at Majestic Saloon // FRIDAY

Majestic Saloon in downtown Northampton recently started hosting live local music alongside with The Buzz, A Honey Pot Production. This Friday includes a great lineup of local musicians, including folk singer-songwriter Carolyn Walker, four part harmony loving folk-pop group Spinelli, and singer-songwriter Anna Morningstar. The Majestic Saloon, 24 Main St., Northampton. 6:30-9 p.m. — Chris Goudreau