Each week, the Valley Advocate publishes music videos of local musicians performing live in the Advocate offices, a project we call Advocate Sessions. We do this in collaboration with Northampton Community TV, who shoots the videos, and Signature Sounds, which takes care of the audio.

This week’s Sessions performer is Kimaya Diggs, who performs folk and soulful jazz with pull-on-your-heartstrings melodies. Watch the video here:

Below is an interview with Kimaya Diggs: