Bizarro Briefs Podcast: Loose yaks, stolen dentures, and hair farms for rich people

Valley Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter and Hits 94.3 host Trumpy talk about the week’s weird news in a podcast version of the Valley Advocate’s Bizarro Briefs section. Hear about loose yaks, stolen dentures and hair farms for rich people.

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.