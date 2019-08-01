Staff Picks: Ray Mason and Ants on a Log

Ray Mason at the Whately Public Library // TUESDAY

The Pioneer Valley’s own local legend, Ray Mason, who is also an Advocate Sessions alum, will be performing this upcoming Tuesday at the Whately Public Library as part of its summer concert series. The outdoor show is free and open to the public. You can expect solo original rock ‘n’ roll on a classic Silvertone guitar alongside Americana and pop influences. Whately Public Library, 207 Chestnut St., Whately, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Chris Goudreau

Ants on a Log in Greenfield and Amherst // FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Philly-based children’s music duo Ants on a Log (one half of which is dear friend and creative powerhouse Anya Rose) is coming to the Valley for a couple of performances this weekend. Their music tackles some interesting subjects, including dealing with a sock puppet that can’t stop mansplaining, shutting down oil refineries, and the scourge of most outings: waiting in line. Friday, Aug. 2. 3 p.m. Just Roots Farm, 34 Glenbrook Dr., Greenfield. Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m., Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst. 413-259-3091. — Dave Eisenstadter