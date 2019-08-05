Podcast: Alula Shields talks about banning plastic straws in Northampton

Alula Shields has been collecting signatures to establish a plastic straw ban in Northampton by canvassing and through an online petition. Following a story about her efforts in the Advocate by Jonathan Kermah, editor Dave Eisenstadter sits down with her and discusses the reasons behind her advocacy, the issues with single-use plastic, and some biodegradable alternatives to plastic.

