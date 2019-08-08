Staff Picks: The Goonies, Adrian Belew, and From Gentrification to Reparations

Free Millside Movies: The Goonies // SATURDAY

Everyone knows the best things in life are free, and movies are no exception. Why spend your money at the theater when you could get this dose of nostalgia for free? Take your kids to experience the Goonies’ treasure hunt that you enjoyed watching in the ‘80s, or relive this memory on your own. Either way, its a fun and free way to spend your Saturday night. Millside Park, 2 Ferry St., Easthampton. 9 p.m.

– Jonathan Kermah

Adrian Belew at Gateway City Arts // SATURDAY

Legendary and inventive guitarist Adrian Belew will be heading to Gateway City Arts this Saturday, bringing with him his Beatles-esque style of songwriting combined with avant-garde guitar compositions that sound otherworldly. Belew has played guitar for artists such as Frank Zappa, David Bowie, as well as The Talking Heads and King Crimson. Opening the night’s performance will be rock guitarist and songwriter Saul Zonana. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 8 p.m.

– Chris Goudreau

From Gentrification to Reparations // SUNDAY

Maria Salgado-Caragena, the Puerto Rican People’s Historian of Holyoke, along with the western Massachusetts chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, will host a presentation on a pair of issues that affects many people in the Pioneer Valley: gentrification and inequity. The presentation will focus on what gentrification looks like in our Western Mass communities, especially in Holyoke, which is a large focus of the discussion. This event is also part of Showing Up for Racial Justice’s 2019 Reparations Campaign, with reparation payments going to the purchase of a home for black trans freedom fighters in Springfield. Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St., Northampton. 1:30-4 p.m.

– Dave Eisenstadter