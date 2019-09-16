Podcast: Gena Mangiaratti on student-teacher sexual relationships in Massachusetts

Gena Mangiaratti speaks about her Advocate cover story in which she spoke with Gina Rose Napolitano, a young woman who says she engaged in a sexual relationship with a teacher at her school. The relationship had consequences that affected her mental health, she said. That relationship is legal under Massachusetts law, but Napolitano is working to change that.

