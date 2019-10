Columnist Jennifer Levesque speaks to Truck Stop Troubadours front-man Brian Chicoine about his music and a recent health scare. He also talks about an upcoming show at Poor Richard’s in Chicopee.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.