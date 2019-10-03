Staff Picks: Mill River Rounders, Skate or Paint 2019, Indian classical music, and a ‘Diversity in Art’ exhibit

Mill River Rounders at Mill 180 Park // Friday

The Mill River Rounders will be bringing its blend of banjo, washtub bass, and guitar old-timey/bluegrass stylings to Easthampton’s Mill 180 Park this Friday night. Mill 180 features lawn games and a cafe, which works well with Mill River Rounders’ mix of “midnight holler” and “perfect pitch (when throwing)” joking camaraderie. Mill 180 Park, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission, but make sure to tip your local musicians and bands. — Chris Goudreau

Skate or Paint 2019 // Saturday

Shredders, musicians and artists alike will convene on Northampton Skate Park for a free-flowing, gravity-defying affair with something for everyone. Local artists will paint a mural on a field house at Veteran’s Field next to the skate park. Performances from Jesus Vio, Mibble, and Dane Cardella-Porcello will provide the soundtrack for the day. Skate competitions hosted by Theory Skateshop will keep the hype alive. Get stoked. The event is a collaboration between the Northampton Arts Council and Theory. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. — Luis Fieldman

Indian classical music in Greenfield // SUNDAY

If your idea of what Indian music sounds like is George Harrison playing sitar in Norweigan Wood, an event in Greenfield is poised to expand your mind. A trio of musicians — Joel Veena, Gordon Korstange, and Mir Naqibul Islam — will play the Indian slide guitar, bamboo flute and tabla for an event that promises to showcase a fusion of North and South Indian classical music. $20 in advance and $25 at the door with a $5 senior discount. 4 – 6 p.m. The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church St., Greenfield. 802-460-0110. sca@sover.net. — Dave Eisenstadter

Group exhibit in Easthampton // Thursday through Saturday

This will be the last weekend to see “Diversity in Art,” a group exhibit at the Elusie Galley in Easthampton. The “Artists at the Crossroads” group, made up of 12 professionals from western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, formed in 2011 and has regularly exhibited together ever since. The artists — painters, sculptors, photographers — are all “encouraged to pursue individual endeavors,” as exhibit notes put it, but they are especially proud of displaying their scope and range through their group shows. 43 Main St., Easthampton; (413) 529-9265. — Steve Pfarrer