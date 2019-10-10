Staff Picks: Royal Frog Ballet, Gallery exhibits, That 1 Guy, and Strong & Pleasant ‘Rocktober’ Music Fest

The Royal Frog Ballet’s Surrealist Cabaret // FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Framed as a sunset walk through Park Hill Orchard in Easthampton, the Royal Frog Ballet’s Surrealist Cabaret is a collection of performances which in the past have included music, puppetry, storytelling, and good old silliness. Expect to be amazed at the creativity and the focus on collaboration. The Surrealist Cabaret’s theme this year is a heavy one, described in a press release as “our possible (or not so possible) planetary future.” The release adds, “Leave it to The Royal Frog Ballet to find something funny and beautiful about the potential for mass extinction.” Sometimes, you just need to laugh. This is opening weekend and it will run next week, as well. $18 for adults, $9 for children. October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20. Park Hill Orchard, 82 Park Hill Road, Easthampton. Theroyalfrogballet.com. — Dave Eisenstadter

Two new exhibits at Hampden Gallery at UMass Amherst // OPENS SUNDAY

In her latest work, “Local,” Northampton photographer and former Hampshire College professor Sandra Matthews has traveled through the Valley’s rural areas and small towns to capture a number of structures and markers to ask what they might commemorate. “Whose histories,” Mathhews asks, “are represented in the landscapes of Massachusetts?” Also opening Oct. 13 is “Mythologies,” new paintings by Rina Goldfield that she calls “a small feminist revolution.” She depicts “totems and monuments” from mountains and large buildings to small onlookers. Hampden Gallery, 131 Southwest Circle, UMass Amherst; open Tuesday through Sunday. — Steve Pfarrer

That 1 Guy at the Stone Church // FRIDAY

That 1 Guy is the wildly inventive solo project of musician Mike Silverman, who plays his own unique instrument called “The Magic Pipe.” As described on his website the instrument is a “monstrosity of metal, strings, and electronics” and “facilitates the dynamic live creation of music and magic in ways only That 1 Guy can conjure.” If you’re looking to spend a Friday night listening to music that’s wholly unique and pushes the boundaries of what musical instruments are capable of, look no further than That 1 Guy at the Stone Church in Brattleboro to kick off your weekend. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro, VT. 8:30-10:30 p.m. — Chris Goudreau

Strong and Pleasant Rocktober Music Festival // THURSDAY TO SUNDAY

The Strong and Pleasant festival returns with its fall iteration. For four nights, the streets of downtown Northampton will be overflowing with the vast pools of musical talent that call western Massachusetts home across several venues. Over 50 bands are billed for shows at Progression Brewing Co., Bishop’s Lounge, The Majestic Saloon, The Sierra Grille and other to-be-announced locations. Acts include Sun Parade, Mal Devisa, The Canadian Tuxedos (made up of members of Bella’s Bartok & Mamma’s Marmalade), Weege & the Wondertwins, and many, many more. Tickets range from $10 to $50 for day and multi-day passes. Visit www.STRONGandPleasant.com for tickets. — Luis Fieldman