Podcast: Julia Clark on her post-transition return to music

Musician Julia Clark underwent a transition from male to female and gave up music for a long time because she believed no one would take her seriously, as reported by a recent story by Jennifer Levesque. After a period of homelessness and other difficult life circumstances, she has returned to music and released a record called Errorist.

