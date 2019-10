Sessions Podcast: Anders Warringer

Anders Warringer performs eclectic acoustic originals with a side of absurdity. For the video recording of this session, as well as over 100 other sessions performances, go to sessions.valleyadvocate.com.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.