Staff picks: LuxDeluxe, Crowdsourced Cinema, Elizabeth Cook, and Climate Change Theatre Action

LuxDeluxe at Abandoned Building Brewery // SATURDAY

Some debate who was greater, the Stones or the Beatles? But for those who want a little taste of both, you can check out LuxDeluxe at their Halloween show at Abandoned Building. They’ve got the harmonies, bright but ragged guitar riffs, and singer Ned King’s even got moves like, well, you know. For a sample of what you can expect, check out their lively song “I Love You, I Love You,” on their Bandcamp site. Come dressed in costume. Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. to midnight. $5 at the door. Show is 21 plus. 142 Pleasant Street, Easthampton.

— Luis Fieldman

Crowdsourced Cinema’s Screening of “Beetlejuice” // SUNDAY

Northampton Open Media continues its Crowdsourced Cinema, a public art project where groups of local area residents act out scenes from an iconic movie. This year, was Tim Burton’s supernatural comedy “Beetlejuice.” The project recreated the film with about 40 film teams and a dozen composers and songwriters rescoring the crowdsourced film. The recreated film screens this Sunday at Northampton’s Academy of Music Theatre (274 Main St.,) from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is first-come, first served.

— Chris Goudreau

Elizabeth Cook at the Iron Horse // THURSDAY

The New York Times calls her a “sharp and surprising country singer,” and she’s also a veteran SiriusXM Outlaw Country Radio DJ, where she’s hosted her own national show, “Apron Strings,” for the past 10 years. Elizabeth Cook has also been a regular on the Grand Ole Oprey, where she’s performed over 400 times. As well, she was a favorite performer on David Letterman’s show, where she got some of her first widespread exposure. The Florida native, now based in Nashville, comes to the Iron Horse in Northampton on Thursday. Fellow country singer Will Hoge opens the 7 p.m. show.

— Steve Pfarrer

Climate change in theatre // SATURDAY

Coming up on its third week of the year, Climate Change Theatre Action will offer free performances of short plays about climate change. The series is part of a worldwide series of readings and performances of short climate change plays that is presented every two years. With such a large problem like climate change, having artistic expression to clarify what we’re up against is essential. This week’s collection of works were directed by Greenfield resident Vanessa Query and will take place at 1 p.m. at The Greenfield Gallery at 231 Main St., Greenfield. For more information, call 206-234-9146 or email localaccess@aol.com.

— Dave Eisenstadter