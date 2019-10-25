Poetry: Once When We Were Crippled

Once When We Were Crippled

Once when we were crippled

by too many options,

we just weren’t ourselves,

but were too frazzled to see it.

Hobbled by the array

of possibilities available,

we staggered in circles

regretting our surfeit of privilege.

After torturous deliberation,

we pooled our meager savings

and hired a renowned life coach

to put us on the right track.

Our life coach prescribed

extensive simplicity and long-lasting sighs

and then asked if we could give him

the fee for the next 6 months in advance.

Suddenly exonerated by how

obvious and clear our next move would be,

we strangled our life coach

and got rid of his body

with an exemplary display

of cool-headed cooperation

that would have pleased and impressed

him had he been alive to see it.

— Connolly Ryan

I Now Pronounce You Man and Life

Fond of birds, he detests cities.

He likes to listen to the jazz of geese.

He is also smitten on the manner

in which seasons lose one

color to gain another.

He empties his heart

into describing to himself

just how it feels

to be married to the mountains,

to the dense silences they sustain.

A fool on fire with all kinds

of viable reasons to give up,

he continues anyway,

burning with the concept

of humility, if not the feeling itself.

Look how he watches

a tumbling ballet of leaves.

See how he confuses

their freedom to die

with his resignation to live.

Every movement he observes

transforms him afresh

into the unchanging man he is,

and for that, the entire world,

save himself, forgives him.

— Connolly Ryan

Impeachment Blues

(Tuesday Farmer’s Market Northampton)

Where in the world is the world

in which slowly enjoying an apple

and drinking the music of harps

conjured by a trio of tranquil women

in the middle of an autumn afternoon

is the norm?

When does grace advance

and monstrousness recede?

How does a big swaying man

bouncing his thrilled infant

make everything seem okay

when all signs point to ceaseless malaise

and the gnawing anxieties thereof?

Hollow yelps for justice

echo across the broken dreamscape.

Amoral gridlock punctuates

each baleful attempt at solace.

Crooked idiots in spineless clusters

sabotage courage and murder all efforts

to embrace the grim burdens before us;

and yet drips of hope

like plops of rain

on a scathing day

somehow materialize

in the form of a small

group of people remembering

what it is to belong

to the song of an apple

and the taste of a music

handmade by hearts

not destroyed by pain

but driven by the love

that survives it.

— Connolly Ryan