Bizarro Briefs Podcast: A really scary house, a cautionary tale for hit men, Elf on a Shelf cereal

The Halloween edition of weird news with Dave and Trumpy. Valley Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter and Hits 94.3 host Trumpy talk about the week’s weird news in a podcast version of the Valley Advocate’s Bizarro Briefs section. Hear about a scary house you don’t want to go, Elf on the Shelf cereal, and a cautionary tale for hit men.

