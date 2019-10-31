Staff picks: Scary Jane Jones, ‘Embodied Landscape,’ the art of dyeing, Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

The Scary Jane Jones at Progression Brewing // THURSDAY

On Halloween night, be prepared to lose your soul to The Scary Jane Jones, the All Hallows Eve alter ego of local vintage soul band The Mary Jane Jones, which is putting on a special spooky show of two sets at Progression Brewing Company in Northampton featuring their signature horn-heavy dynamic ensemble led by powerhouse blues and soul vocalist Mandy Pachios. There will also be a costume contest with prizes in between sets. Progression Brewing Company, 9 Pearl St., Northampton. Free. All-ages. 9 p.m.

— Chris Goudreau

“Embodied Landscape”: paintings by Laura Radwell in Amherst // OPENING WEDNESDAY

The exhibit opens post-Halloween, and it’s not about the supernatural or frightening. But there is something a little other-worldly about Laura Radwell’s new paintings: They offer atmospheric and dreamlike elements of landscape that drift, overlap and morph into each other. Radwell, a Northampton artist and designer, has explored a number of forms and themes in her abstract work, but she considers her most recent paintings an “exploration of a further point along the continuum,” as press notes put it — tighter, more disciplined and more dynamic compositions that come from a place she hasn’t been before, where lines and shapes reflect not just landscapes but contours of the human body. At Hope & Feathers Framing and Gallery, 319 Main St. Amherst. Artist’s reception takes place Nov. 7 from 5-8 p.m. (413) 835-0197.

— Steve Pfarrer

The art and science of DYEING // THROUGH SPRING 2020

Puns count, OK? The Lyman Plant House at Smith College has an exhibition up featuring hanging textiles of silk, wool, and linen explaining the process of using natural materials as dye. Plants have been used over the years to create an astonishing array of colors, and this exhibit will be the perfect thing to make up for the fading fall colors and the long time before spring (and Lyman’s annual bulb show) rolls around. The exhibition was developed in collaboration with local dyer and weaver Michelle Parrish (localcolordyes.com). Lyman Plant House, 16 College Ln., Northampton. $2 suggested donation. For more information contact Lauren Anderson at landerson@smith.edu or 413-585-2192.

— Dave Eisenstadter

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at The Parlor Room // SATURDAY

Mix sweet harmonies with jangling banjo finger-picking, blend with two parts acoustic guitars, add a dash of electric guitar and trumpet and you get roots and Americana quintet The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. The band is comprised of Massachusetts-based singer-songwriters, each with their own set of solo EPs and musical projects, that pour their folk and rock influences into a smooth and sophisticated concoction. Joining the band on the bill is Mamma’s Marmalade, a newgrass group that released their second full-length album, “Rockabee Fields,” earlier this year. 32 Masonic Street, Northampton. $15 advance ticket, $18 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

— Luis Fieldman