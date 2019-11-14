Podcast: Bassist Avery Sharpe talks about his piece ‘400’

Avery Sharpe, a jazz musician and historian, has produced an album called “400: An African American Musical Portrait,” which he and his band will perform at UMass later this month. He speaks with editor Dave Eisenstadter about his music and interest in history.

