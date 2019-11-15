Bizarro Brief Podcast: Turkey attacks in New Jersey, a mac-and-cheese turkey recipe, a gender reveal gone wrong

Valley Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter and Hits 94.3 host Trumpy talk about the week’s weird news in a podcast version of the Valley Advocate’s Bizarro Briefs section. Hear about New Jersey turkey attacks, a mac-and-cheese dry rub turkey recipe, and a gender reveal gone horribly wrong … in Turkey, Texas.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.