Podcast: Peter Stilla speaks about psychedelics and legalization

Peter Stilla wrote the recent Advocate cover story “The Return Trip: Psychedelics may come back from the abyss of illegality” looking at how mushrooms, LSD, and mescaline may be poised to be legalized for certain uses. He also speaks about how the drugs combine science and spirituality for those who have studied them and how they affect the brain.

