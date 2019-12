Podcast: Steve Pfarrer discusses historical fiction writers of the Valley

Valley Advocate writer Steve Pfarrer discusses his recent story about historical fiction writers in the Valley with editor Dave Eisenstadter. Writers Pfarrer talked to include David Gillham, Susanne Dunlap, Serena Burdick, and Gita Trelease.

Listen here:

