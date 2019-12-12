Staff Picks: Reanimate the Bay State, Hatchery dance, Matilda, and Le Cirque de Noel

Lush Honey, Spinelli, and Honeycomb at the Sierra Grille // THURSDAY

The Buzz, A Honey Pot Production along with Reanimate the Bay State will be hosting a show at the Sierra Grille in Northampton this Thursday featuring soul and funk quartet Lush Honey, guitar, melodica, and four-part harmony-driven band Spinelli, and beatboxer Honeycomb. The Sierra Grille has been home to the weekly Reanimate the Bay State series for years now, which features a diverse lineup of local and touring bands at the venue. The Sierra Grille, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. Doors at 9:30 p.m. Music starts at 10 p.m. $5 cover. — Chris Goudreau

Hatchery dance performance in Northampton // FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Northampton’s School for Contemporary Dance & Thought (SCDT) and its pre-professional dance company, Hatchery, will unveil the newest work by its teenage dancers at three shows this Friday and Saturday, showcasing dances invoking modern, hip hop, improvisation, video installations, music, and spoken words. The dances are created both by nationally renowned guest artists and talented teens, ages 13-18, from the Valley, according to publicity notes. Special guests include members of the dance company First Generation of Holyoke. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and also at 2 p.m. on Saturday, all at SCDT, 25 Main St., Northampton. Tickets are $15 general public/$10 students and seniors ($10/$5) in advance. Scdtnoho.com. — Steve Pfarrer

Matilda the Musical at NEYT // THURSDAY-SATURDAY

New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro is an impressive organization dedicated to youth-centered theater, and I’ve seen multiple memorable shows there. In one, two girls performed the entirety of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, assuming all of the characters in a hilarious performance. I think they’ll likewise come out with something good for Matilda, the Roald Dahl classic story of the adventures of a girl who loves to read. New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro. $11 – $15. Tickets at 802-246-6398 or neytoperations@gmail.com. — Dave Eisenstadter

Meat for Tea presents Le Cirque de Noel at Sonelab // SATURDAY

For the latest issue of the local magazine Meat for Tea: The Valley Review, “Bard,” editor-in-chief Elizabeth MacDuffe hosts a multimedia event with art from JRM, David Longey, and Gina Gaetz. The Punk of Prestidigitation, a trio of magicians presenting a mix of provocative humor and wizardry, along with spoken word performers and live music from The Feldons and December Boy will give the evening’s festivity a “cirque” atmosphere. $5 at the door. 142 Pleasant Street, Easthampton. 7 p.m. to midnight. — Luis Fieldman