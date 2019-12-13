Bizarro Briefs Podcast: What is art, anyway?

A performance artist eats a $120,000 banana, and then another performance artist writes “Epstien (sic) didn’t kill himself” in lipstick on the wall where the banana used to be. Those stories are among this week’s weird news stories discussed by Valley Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter and Hits 94.3 host Trumpy in a podcast version of the Valley Advocate’s Bizarro Briefs section.

Listen here:

You can hear more of the Valley Advocate’s podcasts at https://anchor.fm/valley-advocate, on Apple Podcasts, on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Also check out our podcast archives at https://valleyadvocate.com/category/podcast.